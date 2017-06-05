Teacher leaves positive signs in front of LeBron's Ohio home a week after L.A. vandalism incident

A week after LeBron James Los Angeles-area home was vandalized with a racial slur, a teacher in Ohio has left a string of positive signs outside James home in Akron in an effort to combat the hate in the world.

Jennifer Pennington, a teacher in the Akron school system, placed signs that read Role Model, Leader and Good Samaritan near the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar in Bath Township, Ohio.

"My heart broke when I saw the N-word posted," Pennington told ESPNabout the vandalism incident last week. "It just seemed like the right thing to do to combat the evil, combat the hate in the world."

Police were investigating the vandalism incident as a possible hate crime that occurred at James Brentwood home. James and his family reportedly were not at home when the racial slur was spray-painted on a gate outside his Los Angeles property as he prepared for Game 1 of the Finals against the Warriors.

