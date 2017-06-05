Seahawks sign Austin Davis while Colin Kaepernick remains on the market

The Seattle Seahawks have been just about the only team to show interest in free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, but a potential match between the two sides will likely have to wait. The Seahawks signed Austin Davis on Monday, putting any potential deal with Kaepernick on hold.

Davis, formerly of the Rams and Browns, has started just 10 games in his career. Hes 3-7 in those games and has 13 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He obviously wont compete with Russell Wilson for the starting job, but hell be thrown into the mix with Trevone Boykin as the backup.

Its strange that the Seahawks would choose to sign Davis over Kaepernick, but there could be a couple of reasons for that. Firstly, it could be that the Seahawks dont want any real competition for Wilson. Thats not to say Kaepernick would be that, but he would pose much more of a threat than Davis does.

Secondly, theres likely a significant price difference between Davis and Kaepernick. Pete Carroll declined to say that price was an issue, but he did say Kaepernick is capable of being a championship guy.

This doesnt mean the Seahawks wont explore signing Kaepernick at a later date, but thatll likely come if and when Wilson gets injured.

