Predators center Ryan Johansen named honorary mayor of Nashville prior to Game 4

Injured Nashville Predators centerRyan Johansen may not be able to take a starring role on the ice during this year'sStanley Cup Final, but he's found a suitable consolation prize.Johansen is keeping himself busy withastarring role in the Nashville community.

On Monday, the 24-year-old Johansen was named Honorary Mayor of Nashville for the day.Nashville's regular mayor, Megan Barry, presented him with the honors hours before Game 4 between the Preds and Penguins at Bridgestone Arena.

Johansen received the honor not only thanks to his role as one of the Preds' topoffensive pieces this season, but also due to his contributions off the ice.

It is fitting and proper that this outstanding young mans contributions both on and off the ice, having raised money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation during his off-season last year deserve the full recognition of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County," Barry wrote in a statement.

The City of Nashville, and I would like to invite all of my fellow citizens and Predators fans to join me in celebrating Ryan Johansens magical season with the Preds as we head into Game Four of the Stanley Cup Final.

This was probably a nice pick-me-up for Johansen, who is undoubtedly disappointed he's not able to playin the Cup Final due to a lower body injury. The counterman's postseason was ended prematurely after beingdiagnosed with acute compartment syndrome and undergoing emergency surgery on his left thigh duringthe third round.

Johansen had 14 goals and 61 points while centeringNashville's top line this season, adding 13 points in 14 playoff games prior to his injury.

