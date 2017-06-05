Panthers players trolled Cam Newton with a spectacular parody of his birthday music video

Cam Newton is one of the most interesting players in all of football, and not just because hes a 6-foot-5 athletic freak playing the quarterback position. Hes also a unique personality off the field.

On Instagram, he types in his own weird character font thats near-impossible to read. He wore what sure looked like a romper at Coachella. And for his 28th birthday, he made a music video for 2 Chainzs Birthday Song.

You may have seen it.

THNK GD fr th D 1V x V x R (rpt) #iWmW -1OVE #hTHRthHD #Vlf #27wmjrTPfr28 A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on May 11, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

Looks like fun, right? Well, he apparently forgot to invite some of his teammates, so they decided to make a spectacular shot-by-shot parody of Cams video.

Cam forgot to invite us to his birthday getaway so we didn't invite him on our camping trip. #WeHadMoreFun A post shared by Ryan Kalil (@ryankalil67) on Jun 5, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

Seriously. It doesnt get much better than that. And the highlight of the whole thing? The attempted flip at the end of the video.

Getty Images | Adam Glanzman