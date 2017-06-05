NFL
Panthers players trolled Cam Newton with a spectacular parody of his birthday music video
Cam Newton is one of the most interesting players in all of football, and not just because hes a 6-foot-5 athletic freak playing the quarterback position. Hes also a unique personality off the field.
On Instagram, he types in his own weird character font thats near-impossible to read. He wore what sure looked like a romper at Coachella. And for his 28th birthday, he made a music video for 2 Chainzs Birthday Song.
You may have seen it.
THNK GD fr th D 1V x V x R (rpt) #iWmW -1OVE #hTHRthHD #Vlf #27wmjrTPfr28
A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on
Looks like fun, right? Well, he apparently forgot to invite some of his teammates, so they decided to make a spectacular shot-by-shot parody of Cams video.
Cam forgot to invite us to his birthday getaway so we didn't invite him on our camping trip. #WeHadMoreFun
A post shared by Ryan Kalil (@ryankalil67) on
Seriously. It doesnt get much better than that. And the highlight of the whole thing? The attempted flip at the end of the video.
