Neymar kicks it courtside with Lewis Hamilton at the NBA Finals, meets Kevin Durant & Draymond Green
At this point it's no secret that Neymar loves basketball.
So it wasn't a huge surprise to see him in the building taking in proceedingsas the Golden State Warriors smacked the Cleveland Cavaliers convincingly on their home court to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals.
Sitting courtside with his friend, Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton, Neymar was enthralled with the gameas the Warriors put on a show, despite all of LeBron James' efforts.
After the game, Neymar met up with Warriors' stars Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, presenting both with a custom signed Barcelona jersey.
Since Neymar doesn't really speak English, there wasn't much for them to talk about, but KD and Draymond still seemed pretty happy with their gifts from the Brazilian star. Draymond was especially geeked up about it, telling Neymar he's "coming to check y'all out in Miami in July."
