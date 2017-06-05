NASCARs Scott Miller comments on Kyle Busch's Dover loose wheel incident

NASCAR competition director Scott Miller says the sanctioning body is investigating a pair of loose wheel issues from the race weekend at Dover International Speedway.

The first incident occurred during Fridays Camping World Truck Series race, where a tire fell off of Chase Briscoes No. 29 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford F-150.

The second happened during the first round of pit stops in Sundays Monster Energy Series race involving Kyle Busch and the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team.

Miller discussed the two incidents during Monday's edition of Sirius XM NASCAR Radios The Morning Drive, stating that intent could be considered when determining what penalties, if at all, should be assessed.

Its possible that we will, Miller said. But, certainly, we will review everything that we have.

According to the NASCAR rule book, if a team loses a wheel during the race, its an automatic four-race suspension for the crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier for improper installation.

But Miller indicated from what they have noticed so far, the intent of both teams was not to purposely leave pit road with improperly-installed lug nuts.

From what weve seen so far, it wasnt trying to go back on the racetrack with two lug nuts, Miller added. It was obviously human error in both cases. But, like I said, theres a lot of discussions internally that have to happen on how were going to rule on that.

Miller stated the process of investigating those two incidents will start later Monday afternoon.

Any penalties stemming from the Dover race weekend will likely be handed down by NASCAR Tuesday or Wednesday.

