Miesha Tate wishes Cris Cyborg punched 'bully' Angela Magana even harder

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has no patience for bullies and that includes fellow fighter Angela Magana.

Two weeks ago at the UFC fighter retreat in Las Vegas, Magana was involved in an altercation with top ranked women's featherweight Cris "Cyborg" Justino, who confronted the strawweight fighter after comments she made on social media.

Magana had taken several shots at Cyborg via her Twitter account and the two of them finally came face-to-face as part of the retreat where the majority of the UFC roster made an appearance.

The confrontation ended with Cyborg punching Magana in the face before the incident was broken up. Cyborg was later charged with misdemeanor battery while Magana has threatened to file a lawsuit against her for the assault.

As far as Tate's concerned, Magana got exactly what she deserved as retribution after taking shots at Cyborg for months on social media.

"That was a great day for me. I thought it was wonderful," Tate told media in Brazil ahead of UFC 212. "I wish she would have punched Angela harder."

Tate explained that Magana's tactics online were nothing more than bullying and she was made to pay for saying what she said.

In an age where cyber-bullying has become a very hot button issue, Tate believes anybody guilty of that should be punished including UFC fighters who take things too far.

"Angela is a bully. She's like a child who never grew up and it's not right and I think that there should be harsher consequences for people who publicly bully people on the internet, in person, everything," Tate said. "So I think she had it coming and I don't blame Cyborg a bit. I hope that the legal system looks at everything because she really had it coming.

"So I'm Team Cyborg all the way with that."

The UFC have allowed the police to handle the altercation and Cyborg is still scheduled to make her return to action in July with a fight at UFC 214 in Anaheim.

