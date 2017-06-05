McVay happy with level of competition at Rams OTAs

After three weeks of organized team activities, head coach Sean McVay is beginning to see some things that get him excited for next week's mini-camp.Aside from star cornerback Trumaine Johnson returning to OTAs after a week long absence, McVay loves the competition he is seeing from his team:

"It's been great," McVay said about the level of competition between the offense and defense, "I think the guys have done a nice job of responding. Practicing smart, but also, we're getting great competitive situations. Anytime that there's a winner and there's a loser in these situations the guys get amped up about it."

The competition at each position is making McVay a happy first-year head coach, especially the strides offensive lineman Jamon Brown has made in his move to right tackle:

Sean McVay: "We've been very pleased with @NFLBOUND_jBrown. He's put himself in the mix [for playing time]." pic.twitter.com/I6b0Q7r3zp — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 5, 2017

Jared Goff hasbeen no slouch either, and McVay has complete confidence in his progression and abilities:

"Its a one day at a time process but what he has done is just picking things up. Hes getting better every single day and hes definitely commanded that role. He did that again today. I think you guys saw how well he performed in a lot of the different situations. Its encouraging and thats why we cant wait to go back and look at this tape."

The return of star players like Johnson and growth from the Rams young core give McVay and the Rams something to look forward to as they head into training camp next week. When it's all said and done, McVay is going to field the team he thinks will give the Rams the best chance to win football games.