LeBron James, Draymond Green fire back at reporters who ask them silly questions

LeBron James and Draymond Green battled each other in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday,before being forced to battle some poorly-worded questions from reporters that begged for a pointed response.

Green was at the podium with Kevin Durant following the Warriors' big win, and was asked how he's been able to restrain himself emotionally to this point of the series. But since Green has essentially been a model NBA citizen so far in these Finals, the question seemed unnecessarily harsh.

"Geez," Durant said, cutting the reporter off.

"You act like I'm just this troubled guy who's been in a bunch of trouble and can't control myself," Green began. "Jesus Christ."

Green eventually gave a thoughtful response, but it was an odd attack based on actions from Green that are now a full year behind him, and the question really did seem out of place.

Meanwhile, LeBron was taking questions in the Cavs' locker room, skipping his customary podium appearance for reasons he wouldn't disclose. But he too was asked a silly question, one that he chose to address by engaging the person who asked it in a lighthearted conversation.

A frustrated LeBron was asked if his team needed to defend home court after going down 0-2. His response: "Are you a smart guy?" pic.twitter.com/TZ4YC5W5FQ — KNBR (@KNBR) June 5, 2017

Q: LeBron, do you just feel this is a case where you just have to defend home court at this point?

James: Well, are you a smart guy?

Q: I think so.

James: Well, if we dont defend home court, then what happens?

Q: Then you guys are looking at getting swept.

James: Alright, so that answers your question.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | Kyle Terada