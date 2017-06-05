Here's slow-motion proof Steph Curry's Game 2 move on LeBron was a double-dribble

Its been called everything from disrespectful to jaw-dropping, but was it legal?

Steph Currys dribbling exhibition against LeBron James during the Golden State Warriors 132-113 beating of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 will likely be the lasting highlight of the series. It was a one-on-one moment that NBA fans salivate over, and in this instance Curry got the better of LeBron.

But a closer look at the sequence appears to show that the reigning two-time MVP got away with a sleight-of-hand maneuver thats not exactly legal. Curry tried to lose LeBron on the baseline but opted to dribble back beyond the arc and ball-faked James, who left his feet for the briefest of moments.

It was just enough time for Curry to dribble around the four-time MVP and finish a layup around James, who desperately tried to pin the ball against the backboard. But during that pump-fake, Currys left hand looks like it touched the ball ever so briefly, which would be a double-dribble.

Heres the footage, which is paused at the 21-second mark to further highlight the potential violation.

Its not like NBA players dont bend the rules when it comes to traveling. LeBron appeared to get away with a blatant travelearlier in the postseason against the Celtics, but this one does seem to take some of the luster off Curry's move.

