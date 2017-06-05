Former UFC fighter War Machine sentenced to 36 years to life in prison for assault on ex-girlfriend

Former UFC competitor Jon "War Machine" Koppenhaver on Monday was sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole in 36 years after being convicted on 29 separate charges in connection with an assault committed against his ex-girlfriend Christy Mackinday and her friend Corey Thomas in 2014.

Koppenhaver was found guilty on 29 out of 34 charges in a trial that took place in March in Nevada.

The former UFC fighter would be first eligible for parole in 2053, when he would be 71 years old.

Koppenhaver broke into Mack's home and assaulted her along with her friend, Thomas, who was also at the residence at the time. Following the assault, Koppenhaver fled from police before being captured a few days later andplaced in custody while awaiting trial.

Mackinday, best known by her stage name Christy Mack, testified against Koppenhaver in court after suffering through the brutal assault and accused the 35-year old fighter of a history of violence throughout their relationship.

The jury convicted Koppenhaver on a longlist of charges including sexual assault, kidnapping, coercion and battery.

The jury remained hung on two additional charges of attempted murder, but based on the 29 convictions, War Machine still faced life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ultimately, Judge Elissa Cadish ruled that the former fighter needed to face a substantial penalty for the assault before deciding on life in prison with the possibility of parole in 36 years.