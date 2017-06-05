Fan climbs fence during Monster Energy Series race at Dover

A fan was arrested after climbing the catchfence during Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Dover International Speedway, the track has confirmed.

John Infanti, 43, of Greenwood, Del., climbed the fence in Turn 4 while drivers were racing under green-flag conditions.

According to a USA TODAY Sports report, Dover police spokespersonMark Hoffman told in a text message thatInfanti"kicked an officer in the knee while we took him into custody."

"Simply running from the police is a misdemeanor, but when he kicked our officer, that makes it 'with force.'"Hoffman said.

The fan has been charged with a felony for resisting arrest. According to track personnel, Infanti was intoxicated when the third-party security team apprehended him and turned him over to Dover police.

The fan also faces two misdemeanor counts, including disorderly conduct and offensive touching of a police officer.

This is the second time in less than three years that a fan attending a NASCAR race has climbed the fence. In September 2014, a fan climbed the fence in Turn 4 at Richmond International Raceway during the Cup regular-season finale.

Dover International Speedway released a statement regarding the incident:

"At 4:58 p.m., a white male subject climbed the fence in Turn 4 of the Speedway. He climbed down and was immediately detained by our security firm, CSC, and turned over to the Dover Police Department. A caution was not thrown."