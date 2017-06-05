Cowboys legend Troy Aikman gets engaged

Troy Aikman made one the biggest plays of his life last week.

The Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback and current FOX NFL analyst popped the question to girlfriend, Capa Mooty, during a romantic vacation in Lake Como, Italy.

June 2, 2017 -- A special day as I proposed to the love of my life. A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

