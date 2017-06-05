NCAA FB
Baker Mayfield superfan keeps promise to get tattoo
Many people aren't to be taken seriously on Twitter, but one Oklahoma football fan wasn't joking.
The man who goes by Twitter handle, Mr. Brightside, tweeted on May 27 the following message to Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield.
If @baker_mayfield6 rt's this I'll get a baker tattoo
— Mr.Brightside (@KCH0LZ) May 28, 2017
Sure enough, Mayfield retweeted it and Mr. Brightside got a tattoo of his "hero."
— Mr.Brightside (@KCH0LZ) June 2, 2017
You guys thought I was play'n .. @baker_mayfield6 pic.twitter.com/QpuzUfoUzk
— Mr.Brightside (@KCH0LZ) June 2, 2017
Mayfield followed up with a direct message to him.
My Hero messaged me.. tattoo was worth the pain @baker_mayfield6 pic.twitter.com/CqXEMIOJOp
— Mr.Brightside (@KCH0LZ) June 3, 2017
gallery:
