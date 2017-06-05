49ers sign five-time Pro Bowl OLB Elvis Dumervil

The San Francisco 49ers made big strides defensively this offseason, and theyve continued to do so into June. On Monday, the team announced it has signed former Ravens outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil to improve the pass rush.

Faithful -- Just added another stud to harass QBs. Thrilled to announce weve agreed to terms w/ @EKD92 Welcome to the squad. #BrickByBrick pic.twitter.com/zkOLU7NTcW — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) June 5, 2017

Dumervil is a five-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro. He led the league in sacks in 2009 with the Broncos with 17 in just 14 starts. Hes never posted consecutive seasons with double-digit sacks, but has reached that mark four times in his career.

Health is somewhat of a concern for the 33-year-old. He missed eight games in 2016 with a foot injury, limiting him to just three sacks. He struggled a bit in 2015, too, recording just six sacks in 16 games, despite being named to the Pro Bowl.

Hell join the 49ers rotation of pass rushers with Ahmad Brooks, DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead the latter two being defensive ends.

