Steve Kerr returns to coach Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Steve Kerr will be back on the bench for the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. Kerr, who hasnt been on the bench since the Warriors first-round series against the Blazers, has dealt with complications from back surgery he had two years ago.

Assistant coach Mike Brown has filled in for Kerr during his absence as the Warriors have gone undefeated in the postseason. Golden State hopes to take a 2-0 series lead over the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.