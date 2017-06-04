sports

Stephen Curry roasted LeBron James with this dazzling dribbling display

By Brett Pollakoff
OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 19: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the game in Game Seven of the 2016 NBA Finals on June 19, 2016 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 19: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the game in Game Seven of the 2016 NBA Finals on June 19, 2016 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Stephen Curry wasn't fully healthy in the 2016 NBA Finals, but in the third quarter of Game 2 this year, we saw what it looks like when he's playing at the height of his powers.

Curry used a dazzling dribbling display to find a way to score on LeBron James, despite the fact that The King was completely locked in on the one-on-one matchup.

Steph vs. LeBron #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/l795fn7JvT

— NBA.com (@NBAcom) June 5, 2017

The play pushed the Warriors lead back to 10, after the Cavs trailed by just three at the break.

