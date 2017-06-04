Stephen Curry roasted LeBron James with this dazzling dribbling display

Stephen Curry wasn't fully healthy in the 2016 NBA Finals, but in the third quarter of Game 2 this year, we saw what it looks like when he's playing at the height of his powers.

Curry used a dazzling dribbling display to find a way to score on LeBron James, despite the fact that The King was completely locked in on the one-on-one matchup.

The play pushed the Warriors lead back to 10, after the Cavs trailed by just three at the break.

