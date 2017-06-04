Steph Curry and Kevin Durant destroy Cavaliers as Warriors take 2-0 Finals lead

LeBron James put together an incredible all-around effort in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and his Cavaliers were far more competitive against the Warriors than they were in Game 1 because of it. But he didn't get nearly enough help, and more importantly, Cleveland's defense was incapable of slowing Golden State's high-powered offense for a second consecutive contest.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant combined for 65 points, Klay Thompson found his long lost shooting stroke to pour in 22 of his own, and the Warriors pulled away for a 132-113 victory to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

James finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds, 14 assists and three steals, and was in attack mode from the very start. He consistently forced the issue by putting the ball on the floor and going right to the basket, no matter the defender(s) who happened to be in his way.

Kevin Lovewas able to take advantage of Golden State's switches on defense early on, and finished with 27 points in 30 minutes of action. Kyrie Irvingchipped in 19, but was largely absent offensively until the game was out of reach, and finished 8-of-23 from the field.

Durant and Curry, meanwhile, were simply too much. KD added 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals to his 33-point performance, and even finished the game with five blocked shots.

Curry was just 7-of-17 from the field and 4-of-11 from three-point distance, but got to the free throw line 14 times and finished with a triple-double line of 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. The highlight of the night was this dazzling dribbling display he used to get the best of LeBron in a third quarter one-on-one matchup.

The series shifts to Cleveland for Game 3 on Wednesday. The Cavalierswill need to find an answer for all of the different problems posed by Golden State's offense by then, and if they can't, we could see the Warriors makehistory by becoming the first team ever to go undefeated through an NBA postseason before the week is finished.

After what we've seen through the first two games of the series, it certainly seems like a real possibility.

