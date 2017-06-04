Rob Gronkowski intercepts wedding bouquet, spikes it into oblivion

If you were wondering how Rob Gronkowski's recovery from a back injury that cost him the second half of a Super Bowl season, he showed off some NFL speed at a wedding over the weekend by coming out of nowhere to intercept a bouquet. Gronk then ruthlessly smashed the bouquet on the floor. He looks ready for some football.

It was an eventful weekend for Gronk. On Sunday, he participated in The One Mission Buzz Off for Kids with Cancer, and had his head shaved.

Rob Gronkowski shaved his head today in honor & support of kids with cancer. pic.twitter.com/sNOm4hagqW — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) June 4, 2017

Gronk also had a turn with the buzzer in hand, and shaved the heads of his brothers Glenn and Gordie.