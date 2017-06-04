Pujols blasts a grand slam to reach 600 career home runs

The silence and awe around Angel Stadium each time Albert Pujols came to bat since hitting career home run No. 599 was palpable. Angels fans and players hoped the future Hall of Famer would reach the magical milestone of 600 home runs during the team's current seven-game homestand.

Pujols obliged… and then some.

Coming to bat with the bases juiced in the bottom of the fourth inning, Pujols blasted a towering shotdeep into the Anaheim night admiring his work along with the Halo faithful before trotting the bases.

Serving as an exclamation point to his accomplishment, the grand slam gave the Angels a 7-1.

Pujols becomes the ninth member to join the 600 home run club. He is the fourth youngest to do so and only the second player born outside the United States to reach 600.