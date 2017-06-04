Marlins pull ahead late, finish strong homestand with series win over Diamondbacks

MIAMI (AP) -- A.J. Ellis hit tiebreaking single on the 14th pitch of an at-bat against Archie Bradley in the seventh inning, lifting the Miami Marlins over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Sunday for their seventh win in eight games.

Tyler Moore hit a three-run homer and Derek Dietrich had a pair of sacrifice flies for Miami, which finished an 8-2 homestand.

Nick Wittgren (1-0) got two outs around a walk in the seventh, David Phelps pitched a perfect eighth and A.J. Ramos finished to remain perfect in eight save chances. Ramos retired Chris Herrmann on a flyout, then threw called third strikes past Paul Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb.

With the score 5-5, Dietrich doubled off Jorge De La Rosa (2-1), Bradley relieved and Ellis fouled off six consecutive two-strike pitches before taking a ball for a full count and delivering a base hit on a 99.8 mph pitch.

Miami starter Vance Worley allowed five runs, six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. Diamondbacks starter Braden Shipley gave up five runs -- four earned -- and seven hits in five innings.

Arizona's Rey Fuentes had his first three-hit game since June 2 last year. Arizona lost three of four in the series.

Arizona went ahead 5-4 with a three-run fourth that included Daniel Descalso's two-run double and Goldschmidt's RBI double. Dietrich's second tied it, but JT Riddle struck out looking and stranded the bases loaded.

MEMORABILIA HEADED TO COOPERSTOWN

The Marlins are sending Edinson Volquez's hat, cleats, and a ball to the Baseball Hall of Fame from Saturday's no-hitter, the sixth in franchise history.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Volquez (right ankle) received treatment before the game after getting hurt during a play at first base on the first batter Saturday.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (5-3) starts against San Diego on Tuesday in a homestand opener. Ray has not allowed a run in 24 innings.

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (4-3) is the scheduled starter in Chicago on Monday against the Cubs and RHP Eddie Butler (2-1) as the Marlins begin a seven-game trip. Straily is 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA in his last five starts.