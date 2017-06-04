Left-rear tire falls off of Kyle Busch's car after early pit stop

DOVER, Del. -- Kyle Buschs run of bad luck continued early in Sundays AAA 400 Drive for Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway.

Busch started from the pole in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota but after a pit stop following a caution flag on Lap 18, Buschs crew didnt get the left-rear tire installed on his car before Busch took off.

When Busch pulled out, the tire came off of his car, and he had to come back in to get another wheel and tire. Once the stop was completed Busch rejoined the race at the tail end of the lead lap.

NASCAR rules call for a mandatory four-race suspension of the crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier if a wheel comes off because it was improperly attached. If there is a penalty, NASCAR practice is to announce it in the middle of the week.