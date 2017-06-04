Ex-Knicks head coach Derek Fisher arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash

Former Los Angeles Lakers player and New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after his vehicle was found overturned on a California highway early Sunday, according to authorities.

Fisher and his lone passenger, former Basketball Wives reality star Gloria Govan, were not injured in the crash. Authorities said Fisher was driving on U.S. 101 when his 2015 Cadillac hit a concrete curb and guardrail while approaching an interchange. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn, and it eventually came to a rest on its roof.

California Highway Patrol arrested Fisher on suspicion of DUI after discovering he had been drinking.

The Knicks fired Fisher in 2016, less than two years after hiring him as head coach.