Evgeni Malkin raises stick to fan following frustrating Game 3 loss in Nashville

Saturday night was an incredibly frustrating one for Evgeni Malkin. Not only were his Penguins beaten 5-1 by the Predators in Nashville, but he was also held without a shot during the contest.

Immediately following the game, Malkin let his frustrations show more than he should have.

As the Pens werecoming off the ice following the final horn, a rowdy Nashville crowd was screaming and throwing things at them. Malkin was not pleased.

(Warning: The video below contains profanelanguage.)

@ClayTravis must watch video of Malkin walking off the ice after the game pic.twitter.com/luWGgM5C1E — Will brown (@willrbrown93) June 4, 2017

This is one of those situations where neither party looks particularly great. The fans shouldn't have been throwing stuff at the opposition, and Malkin shouldn't have responded the way he did. Luckily, it was only a very, very brief lapse in judgment from the Pittsburgh star and we're not talking about an ugly incident right now.

