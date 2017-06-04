Cub Swanson states his case to get the next shot at featherweight champ Max Holloway

Ahead of UFC 212 on Saturday night there appeared to be two contenders in line for the winner of the fight between Max Holloway and Jose Aldo.

Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, who had won his last two fights in a row including a lopsided TKO win over highly touted prospect Yair Rodriguez and Cub Swanson, who is currently riding a four-fight win streak including a 'Fight of the Year' performance against Doo Ho Choi last December.

Holloway's win put Edgar back into contention because he had already lost to Aldo on two previous occasions while Swanson lost to the 25-year old Hawaiian back in 2015.

That loss served as a wake up call for Swanson, who says he reinvented himself afterwards and now he's stating his case why he's not only earned the right for a rematch but a shot at the featherweight title.

"I think that we had a good go at it. I don't think I fought very good. He was the better man that night. I had a couple injuries in the fight that just made me tank. He beat me up good. I went back to the drawing board, I've come back stronger. I've proved that," Swanson said on the UFC 212 post fight show on FS1. "I think I deserve another shot and I think it's the most exciting fight you could make right now."

Swanson has made a reputation for putting on a show whenever he steps into the Octagon including seven 'Fight of the Night' awards between his UFC and WEC career.

With his current four-fight win streak, Swanson certainly has an argument why he should get the next shot at Holloway but it remains to be seen what the UFC will decide when it comes to the top contender in the featherweight division.

