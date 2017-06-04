Cavs want unabashed shooter J.R. Smith to take more shots

J.R. Smith has made it quite clear during his 13-year NBA career that hes not afraidto let it fly and has admitted that he finds takingopen shots kind of boring."

Itwas somewhat surprising, then, to see Smith attempt just four shots despite playing 28 minutes in the Cavs Game 1 loss.

So head coach Tyronn Lue took it upon himself to remind Smith what the Cavs need from him heading into Sundays Game 2.

"He's an assassin," Lue told ESPN on Saturday. "We're reminding him of that. Go out there and shoot. We need him to."

The Cavs havent needed Smith to be all that aggressive during this years playoff run. Cleveland went 12-1 on its way to its third consecutive trip to the Finals, and Smith didnt have double-digit attempts in any of the games.

The Cavs have heavily relied on their Big 3 to carry them to the Finals but facing a Warriors team that features four All-Stars, they will need more from their sharpshooter.

