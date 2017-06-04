Brad Keselowski knocked out of second straight race

DOVER, Del. -- For the second consecutive race, Brad Keselowski got taken out in a crash, this one in the AAA 400 Drive for Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway.

The calamity began on a restart on Lap 66.

Kyle Larson was leading the race in his Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, with Kurt Busch second in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

On the restart, Busch got loose and tried to save his sliding car. But Busch went up the track and hit Keselowski, putting the Team Penske Ford into the wall.

Buschs team attempted to repair his car, but for the second week in a row, Keselowski, the 2012 Cup champion, made an early exit from the race because of an accident that was not of his doing.