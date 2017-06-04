Angels' Albert Pujols slams his way into 600-home run club

Albert Pujols homeredhis way into the history books Saturday night.

With a grand slam off of theMinnesota Twins' Ervin Santana, just fair past theleft field foul pole in Angel Stadium, the Los Angeles Angels slugger became the ninth player in MLB history to hit 600 home runs.

It was Pujols' ninth home run of the season.

The 37-year-old Dominican slugger is the fourth-youngest player to hit 600 homers behind Alex Rodriguez, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth. Pujols joins home run kings Barry Bonds and Aaron as the only players to hit 600 homers and 600 doubles.

Pujols is the first player to hit his 600th homer since Jim Thome joined the club in August 2011. With his ninth homer this season, Pujols has joined the club with Bonds (762), Aaron (755), Ruth (714), Rodriguez (696), Willie Mays (660), Ken Griffey Jr. (630), Thome (612) and Sammy Sosa (609).

Pujols also became the first to hit a grand slam for No. 600.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

