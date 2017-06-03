XFINITY Series race results from the Monster Mile

Kyle Larson scored the victory in Saturday's OneMain Financial 200 XFINITY Series race at Dover International Speedway.

The top three finishers were all Monster Energy Series regulars with Ryan Blaney in second and Daniel Suarez in third.

JR Motorsports teammates battled for the Dash 4 Cash prize with William Byron getting the best of Elliott Sadler.

Darrell Wallace Jr. won the second stage of the race to earn his first playoff point but ended up finishing eighth.

