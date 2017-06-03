Watch Real Madrid lift the Champions League trophy for the second season in a row

For the second straight season, Real Madrid had the honor of lifting the Champions League trophy. The Merengues took down Juventus, 4-1, at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff, less than a year after they won Europe's most prestigious tournament a season before.

Real Madrid lifted the trophy for the 12th time in their history and became the first team in the competition's history to win the title in back-to-back seasons. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in the match, while Casemiro and Marco Asensio also scored to seal Real Madrid's victory.

This year's trophy presentation had a twist, though. Traditionally, the champions march up the stands and collect the trophy from UEFA officials among the fans. New UEFA presidentAleksander Ceferin changed that, however. This time around, Real Madrid lifted the trophy on the field rather than in the stands.

"The pitch is the players' stage and it is only fitting that their achievements are celebrated there," Ceferin said about the decision.

No matter where it takes place, Real Madrid are just happy they get to keep hold of it.

