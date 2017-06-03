Watch Cristiano Ronaldo finish a gorgeous move for the Champions League final opening goal

Real Madrid struck first in the Champions League final thanks to some supremely clinical play by the Merengues. And, of course, it was Cristiano Ronaldo who provided the finishing touch.

Ronaldo becomes the 1st player to score in 3 Champions League finals to give Real Madrid the lead. #UCLfinal https://t.co/JLygGZfq1I — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 3, 2017

The play by Toni Kroos to start the move and drive the ball forward is really what puts Juventus on their heels and makes this a dangerous play. From there, it's just a beautiful use of space and precision passing from the rest of the Merengues.

Even Ronaldo's finish, which looks basic, is something to behold. He takes it first touch and perfectly slots the ball past Gianluigi Buffon, who was well-positioned on the play. There's a slight deflection that may have helped Ronaldo, but it may have found the back of the net anyway.

The goal makes Ronaldo the first player to score in three Champions League finals. Now, his Merengues have a leg up in their pursuit of a three title in four years.

