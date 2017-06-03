Watch Christian Pulisic's cool equalizer in the USMNT's World Cup qualifying tune-up vs. Venezuela

Who is the best player on the U.S. men's national team right now? That's probably worth a robust debate -- but one player who is almost certainly in the conversation is Christian Pulisic.

The 18-year-old scored again for the USMNT on Saturday in their final tune-up before a pair of crucial World Cup qualifiers starting next week. You can watch his cool, composed and well-struck equalizer vs. Venezuela above.

With that, Pulisic now has five career goals for the USMNT in 14 appearances.

Saturday's match vs. Venezuela was about player performances more than the result and Pulisic surely helped his cause. Starting as a No. 10 behind the strikers and given free rein to roam around the central midfield, Pulisic was one of the USMNT's better attacking pieces of the night -- and he probably secured his spot in the USMNT's upcoming World Cup qualifiers vs Trinidad & Tobago and Mexico.

