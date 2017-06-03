NFL
Tom Brady connects with his son on TD pass in charity game and a Gronk spike follows
Tom Brady played in a charity game on Friday at Harvard Stadium. He found another favorite receiver, his son Jack, who delivered a perfect Gronk spike after the touchdown grab.
Tom Brady pass to his son Jack Brady -- and wait, wait, wait for it……the @RobGronkowski spike! #wbz #patriots pic.twitter.com/J5dT2J1K6u
— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) June 2, 2017
The contest benefited Best Buddies International, a nonprofit organization that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
There were some other nice moments, with the Patriots' QB playing receiver, too.
VIDEO: #TomBrady works on his catching skills, @RochieWBZ hones his play-by-play chops at @BestBuddiesMA kickoff #wbz pic.twitter.com/C6VBO35yDV
— Jim Harrington (@jejharrington) June 2, 2017
A tackle combination with Brady and Julian Edelman.
Father + son + @edelman11 gang tackle =
A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on
And in the end a father-son hug to complete a great day.
Proud of my son/long snapper tonight in the @bestbuddies football game #bradytobrady
A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on