Tom Brady connects with his son on TD pass in charity game and a Gronk spike follows

Tom Brady played in a charity game on Friday at Harvard Stadium. He found another favorite receiver, his son Jack, who delivered a perfect Gronk spike after the touchdown grab.

The contest benefited Best Buddies International, a nonprofit organization that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

There were some other nice moments, with the Patriots' QB playing receiver, too.

A tackle combination with Brady and Julian Edelman.

Father + son + @edelman11 gang tackle = A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 2, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

And in the end a father-son hug to complete a great day.