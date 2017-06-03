This incredible Mario Mandzukic overhead kick goal is the best in Champions League final history

There have been some great goals in the history of the Champions League final. The strikes ofZinedine Zidane in 2002, Diego Milito in 2010 and David Villa in 2011 are magnificent. But there may be a new best goal in the history of Europe's ultimate match -- the one Mario Mandzukic scored to get Juventus level with Real Madrid, 1-1, on Saturday.

Mandzukic, at 15 yards out and not facing the goal, has no business even trying a shot there. It's foolish to try, and yet Mandzukic did just that.

He brought the ball down and flicked it over his head, over Keylor Navas and just under the post. It's a perfect strike, and somehow he did it on an overhead kick.

It's absolutely outrageous and the real crime here is that he only gets one goal for it. When you score a goal like this, it should be worth double. In a just world, Juventus lead 2-1 thanks to Mandzukic.

Anyway, just watch the goal again. And again. And again.

BECAUSE SERIOUSLY HOW DID HE DO THAT?!