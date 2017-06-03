See full results from Monster Energy Series Happy Hour at Dover

DOVER, Del. -- The preliminaries are all wrapped up for Sundays AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway (12:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

And when the dust settled on the third and final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at the Monster Mile, Kyle Larson was atop the speed charts.

Larson, driver of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, had a best lap of 157.411 miles per hour around the 1-mile, high-banked concrete oval track, tops among the 39 drivers in the field.

Second fast was no surprise: Jimmie Johnson, owner of a record 10 Dover race victories, clocked in at 157.301 mph in the powerhouse No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy.

Behind the two Chevrolets came the Toyotas of Kyle Busch, Cup points leader Martin Truex Jr. and Matt Kenseth, all three of whom have been fast all weekend long. Then came the Stewart-Haas Racing Fords of Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. ended the session 16th in his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports entry.

Tomorrows race is the 13th of 26 in the Cup regular season. The first 12 points races of 2017 have produced nine different winners.

Click here for full results from Monster Energy Series final practice at the Monster Mile.