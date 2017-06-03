Preview: D-backs at Marlins, 12:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

MIAMI -- Randall Delgado makes his third start for the Diamondbacks while filling in for injured Taijuan Walker as Arizona's 11-game road trip continues on Saturday against the Marlins.

Miami counters with right-hander Edinson Volquez, who recorded his first win of the season on Monday night.

Delgado, 27, moved into the Arizona rotation on May 24 and has made two starts, posting a 1.86 ERA.

The Diamondbacks have split Delgado's two starts this year. They beat the Chicago White Sox 8-6 when Delgado worked four innings, allowing one run. Delgado stretched out his workload to 92 pitches and 5 2/3 innings on Monday in Pittsburgh, giving up one run, striking out eight and walking none in what turned out to be a 4-3 victory.

Delgado's season got off to a rough start as the long man in the D-backs' bullpen, and he finished April with a 6.32 ERA. Since then, it's been 1.31.

Volquez (1-7, 4.44 ERA) limited the Phillies to three hits and one run over six innings in a 4-1 victory on Monday. That snapped an eight-game losing streak for the veteran right-hander, including seven losses to start his Marlins career, Volquez got the "rookie treatment" from his teammates, who shoved him into a laundry cart and pushed him around the clubhouse and into the showers.

He is 2-2 with a 3.94 ERA in 10 career starts against Arizona, the last one coming in 2014. Paul Goldschmidt, who has homered in two consecutive games, is 7 for 14 with a home run and four doubles against Volquez.

The D-backs found themselves in a big early hole on Friday night, trailing 4-0 after the first inning, but clawed their way back into a 5-5 tie before losing 7-5.

"That is one of the great qualities we have," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "We have a group of guys who never shut down."

Shortstop Nick Ahmed has been swinging a hot bat and could be back in the lineup after getting Friday off. He is hitting .435 in his past six games and .349 since May 6.

Justin Bour was one of three Marlins to homer in Friday's game, his team-leading 16th. It was his first of June after leading the NL with 11 home runs in May.