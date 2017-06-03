Paulo Borrachinha remains undefeated with thrilling 2nd round finish over Oluwale Bamgbose

Paulo Borrachinha will be a middleweight to watch as the Brazilian moved to 2-0 inside the Octagon with his second straight TKO finish after putting away Oluwale Bamgbose at UFC 212.

Borrachinha made quite an impact in his debut with a devastating first round finish over Garreth McLellan back in March but he took a step into the spotlight on Saturday as he moved to the main card on the pay-per-view.

The 26-year old prospect didn't disappoint as he engaged in a war with Bamgbose over two rounds before earning the stoppage by strikes in the second round.

After a heated altercation at the weigh-ins on Friday, Bamgbose came out firing at Borrachinha as soon as the referee started the fight and he was looking for a knockout to take back home with him to the United States.

Bamgbose was ultra aggressive in his attacks, but Borrachinha did a good job staying patient while showcasing good defense against his opponent's powerful strikes.

The offensive output was impressive but it also clearly drained Bamgbose's gas tank and by the end of the first round he ate a series of devastating shots to the body as Borrachinha looked to zap whatever oxygen he had left flowing in his body.

With an exhausted Bamgbose coming out in the second round, Borrachinha went for the kill after he put the fight on the mat during a flurry on the feet. Borrachinha had no intentions of letting him back up again before unleashing a powerful series of strikes and Bamgbose was just stuck putting up his arms while offering no signs of getting out of the position.

The referee had no choice but to stop the fight as Borrachinha continues his undefeated streak now moving to 10-0 in his career.

"I think I'm ready for a top 10 fighter after this performance," Borrachinha said after the win.

The middleweight division is definitely a snake pit with a ton of talent but Borrachinha could certainly make an impact as he looks to jump in the deep end after two impressive outings in the UFC.