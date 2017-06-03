Follow all the action from UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway

Two of the best featherweights in the world take the Octagon tonight in Brazil as interim champion Max Holloway battles 145-pound king Jose Aldo in a title unification bout at UFC 212.

Aldo is coming off another victory over Frankie Edgar last year at UFC 200 and looks to begin his second UFC title run with a bang against Holloway, who has reeled off 10 straight wins since losing to Conor McGregor in 2012.

In the co-main event, strawweights Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz throw down in a battle that could see the winner challenge the only women that has beaten then both -- Joanna Jedrzejczyk -- again in the near future.

The rest of the main card is highlighted by Brazilian fan favorites Vitor Belfort and Erick Silva as well as a matchup between two hard-hitting middleweight prospects Paulo Borrachinha and Oluwale Bamgbose.

The UFC also didnt skimp on the prelims action as the FS1 featured bout is home to the highly-anticipated debut of Marlon Moraes as he faces third-ranked bantamweight Raphael Assuncao.

The action gets underway at 8PM/5PM ETPT on FS1 before moving over to pay-per-view for the main card at 10PM/7PM.

Keep it locked here for blow-by-blow coverage of the event and stick around afterwards for all your UFC 212 news, results and analysis.

