Ex-Notre Dame QB Malik Zaire expected to transfer to Florida

Malik Zaire told FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman on Saturday that he is heading for Gainesville.

The former Notre Dame quarterback said he expects to transferto Florida for the upcoming season.

Spoke to Malik Zaire. He told me he expects to head to #UF on Wednesday & said he's very excited about the opportunity to play in the SEC. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) June 4, 2017

Zaire's path from South Bend to the SEC was cleared on Friday when the conferenceamended its graduate transfer rule.

The quarterback posted this to his Twitter account on Friday.

Let's go!!!!!!!!!! — Malik Zaire (@Lucky9Lefty) June 2, 2017

In 15 games over three seasons at Notre Dame, the 6-foot-1, 225-poundZairethrew for 816 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 324 yards and two scores.

