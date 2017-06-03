Cristiano Ronaldo tells critics to 'put their guitar back in its case' after Champions League win

Cristiano Ronaldo hit out at his critics following Saturday's history-making victory in the Champions League final with Real Madrid. And in classic Ronaldo fashion, he referred to himself in the third person.

"The people who always criticize Cristiano are going to have put their guitar back in its case, he said, via The Guardian.

Real Madrid became the first team to win back-to-back Champions League trophies and they can thank Ronaldo for it. The Portuguese played a huge role in Real's 4-1 victory over Juventus in the final, scoring a brace and keeping the Bianconieri defense on notice the whole match.

His pair of goals gave him 12 for the tournament, the highest by an individual this season. Hoisting the trophy caps a fantastic calendar year for the 32-year-old, who was named FIFA's best player of the year and won the Ballon d'Or along with a litany of other trophies and awards.

"We're the first team to win consecutive Champions Leagues and I scored two goals," Ronaldo reportedly also said. "It's one more record, these players deserved it and I did as well because I scored two goals and I'm the top scorer in the Champions League."

Ronaldo got the best of Juventus and he scored a blow against his detractors. Not a bad Saturday for CR7.

