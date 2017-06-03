Complete results from Monster Energy Series Practice No. 2 at Dover

DOVER, Del. -- The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers were back on track Saturday morning at Dover International Speedway in the first of two practices in advance of the AAA 400 Drive for Autism (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

And when the 55-minute session ended, Kyle Busch was once again atop the speed charts.

Busch won the pole on Friday afternoon and he was fastest again this morning, running a best lap of 158.040 miles per hour in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

After finishing in the runner-up spot last weekend at Charlotte, Busch is looking to win for the first time this season. Last year at this time, JGR already had seven race victories, but the team is winless so far in 2017.

Busch wasnt the only driver flashing speed on a cool, gray Saturday morning at the Monster Mile.

Second fast was Ryan Blaney, who ran 157.929 mph in the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford.

Two-time Dover winner Martin Truex Jr. clocked in third, ahead of 10-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Rookie Erik Jones spun the No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota midway through the session, but kept his car off the wall.

The final round of Cup practice takes place at 11:30 a.m. ET and will be televised live on FS1.

See below for full results from Saturday morning's session.