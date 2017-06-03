Billy Ray Cyrus has a new anthem for the Nashville Predators: 'Bring the Stanley Cup to Tennessee'

Billy Ray Cyrus he of "Achy Breaky Heart" and daughter Miley fame has debuted a new songto celebrate the Nashville Predators' first-ever appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The country music singer and Preds fan whipped up"Bring the Stanley Cup to Tennessee" as a tribute to the Stanley Cup Finals' arrival in Music Cityfor Game 3.

Though some mightsay this new anthem which makes a reference to catfishand rhymes cheer with beer rivals Preds' goaltender Pekka Rinne's performance in the team's first two losses to the Penguins.

But to those who can't get enough, here isa live version:

