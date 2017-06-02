Zamboni driver proposes at center ice of minor league playoff game

A Zamboni driver for an AHL team found a fantastic way to propose.

He was cleaning the ice during Game 5 of the Grand Rapids Griffins Western Conference Final with the San Jose Barracuda when he took time to make a pit stop at center ice.

The driver had his girlfriend along and hopped off the Zamboni and this happened:

She said yes and the Griffins went on to victory. They will be playing the Syracuse Crunch in the battle for the Calder Cup, which starts Friday in Grand Rapids