Toyota drivers make statement by sweeping top-four spots in qualifying

DOVER, Del. -- The Toyota armada was red-hot on Friday afternoon, with Camry drivers sweeping the top four qualifying spots for Sundays AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway.

In the third and final round of qualifying, Kyle Busch put down a lap of 158.954 miles per hour, good enough to earn his first pole of the season and the 20th of his career in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Qualifying next to Busch on the outside of Row 1 was Mayetta, N.J., native Martin Truex Jr., who ran 158.877 mph in the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota. Truex won here last fall.

Row 2 consisted of Buschs teammates Daniel Suarez and Matt Kenseth. For Suarez, it was a career-best qualifying effort. Kenseth, meanwhile, is the defending event winner and has won three times at the Monster Mile.

Completing the top five was Kyle Larson and his Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.

Surprisingly, 10-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson didnt make it to the final round of qualifying. Hell start 14th in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, three spots behind his teammate, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The big shocker in the first of the three rounds of qualifying is that Joey Logano failed to advance, qualifying a hugely disappointing 26th. Were just lacking speed and we dont know why, said Logano, driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

With qualifying complete, the teams will be back on track tomorrow at the Monster Mile. Saturday there will be two rounds of Cup practice, both of which will be televised live on FS1. The first one takes place at 9 a.m. and the second at 11:30 a.m.

