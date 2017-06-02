This week's bowtie represents ... MitoAction

WHAT IT MEANS:

MitoAction is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for children, adults, andfamilies living with mitochondrial disease through support, education, outreach, advocacy, and clinical research initiatives.

Mitochondrial disease is an inherited chronic illness that can be present at birth or develop later in life. It causes debilitating physical, developmental, and cognitive disabilities with symptoms including poor growth; loss of muscle coordination; muscle weakness and pain; seizures; vision and/or hearing loss; gastrointestinal issues; learning disabilities; and heart, liver, or kidney failure.About 1 in 4,000 people has Mito. Its progressive and there is no cure.

MitoAction partnered with Bow Tie Cause to advocate for the Mito community by spreading awareness for mitochondrial disease.

MitoActions green awareness ribbon graces the bow tie.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED:

Website: www.mitoaction.org

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/mitoaction/

Twitter: @mitoaction.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mitoaction/?hl=en