Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe explain their predictions for Cavaliers-Warriors Game 2

The Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Golden State Warriors, 113-91, in Thursday nights Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but that doesnt mean things cant change in Sundays Game 2. Skip Bayless predicted a 20-point win for Golden State in Game 1, and he and Shannon Sharpe offered up their predictions for the weekend rematch on Fridays episode of Undisputed.

Bayless started by doubling down on his successful Game 1 forecast:

Dangerous game, but I think Kevin Durant is going to remember what LeBron did to him and his Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 back in Oklahoma City in the 2012 Finals -- that he stole that game. And I think KD will say no to LeBron this time. Im going to say Draymond (Green) shows up offensively. Im going to say well have a sighting of Klay (Thompson) on offense as well as on defense. Im going to do it again: Ive got the Warriors by 20 on Sunday night.

But Sharpe isnt ready to give up on LeBron James just yet:

Im going to take the Cavaliers, 112-111. Theyre going to play better, theyre not going to turn the basketball over like they did in Game 1. LeBron will be more efficient. Well get a little bit more from Kyle Korver, Deron Williams, J.R. (Smith) shows up and gives us 12 big points. 112-111, they go back to Cleveland, 1-1.

Game 2 begins at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Golden State.

9

View gallery





Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | Kyle Terada