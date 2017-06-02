Pete Carroll explains why Seahawks didn't sign Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter'

Pete Carroll on Friday explained why the Seattle Seahawks didn't sign Colin Kaepernick despite being impressed by the free-agent quarterbackduring last week's visit.

"He's a starter in this league,"the coach told reporters Friday. "And we have a starter."

Pete Carroll post-OTA press conference from VMAC. https://t.co/qykBREIoBo — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 2, 2017

Carroll declined to comment on whether Kaepernick's contract demands were too much for the team but said he's"capable of being a championship guy" and despite his ups and downs, he's "shown enough ups that you know he can do that."

Asked Pete Carroll if #Seahawks' interest in Colin Kaepernick is past tense. He kept door open, saying he & his team always seek to improve — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 2, 2017

Carroll also addressed reports that Seattle's locker room is split in the wake of a recent ESPN story.

"This locker room's in great shape. … Whatever you guys think may be otherwise, it isn't," Carroll said. "We're in great shape right now and everything's going in great fashion."

"I think it was an old story that was revisited. I don't even know where all the stuff came from. … It's not a big deal to us at all."

One reported source of tension among is the team is the perception that quarterback Russell Wilson gets special treatment that other players don't get something Carroll also denied.

"I show favoritism to every one of these guys. Every one. I'm trying to figure each guy out and help them the best I can," Carroll said, and added "If you don't think it's working, too bad. I think it's working pretty darn well."

