LeBron James' leadership move makes big impact after Cavaliers game

One small gesture that Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James made after his team's loss Thursday night has made big waves online after a photographer caught it on video.

“King James” was the first to leave the court after the first game of the NBA Finals -- but he was the last member of his team to enter the locker room. That's because he stopped to shake hands or high-five every single one of his teammates.

LeBron was the first off the court but wasn't the first to the locker room. A post shared by espn (@espn) on Jun 1, 2017 at 8:47pm PDT

RACIAL SLUR SPRAYED ON LEBRON JAMES’ LOS ANGELES HOME, COPS SAY

ESPN first posted the video on its Instagram page with the caption: “LeBron was the first off the court but wasn't the first to the locker room,” Fox 8 reported.

The Cavaliers shared the video on their Facebook page with the caption: “Leadership.” As of Friday it's received some 80,000 likes and counting.

THE NBA FINALS: WARRIORS TAKE GAME 1 BEHIND KEVIN DURANT’S 38 POINTS

The Cavaliers lost 113-91 to the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. Last year, the two teams met in the finals which the Cavaliers won in seven games. The win was the first championship ever for the Cavaliers.

The second game of the finals is set for this Sunday.