Kyle Larson tops chart in opening practice at the Monster Mile

Kyle Larson must not have been too happy when he got knocked out of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points lead last Sunday in the Coca-Cola 600, so he took out his aggression on the Monster Mile Friday morning.

Larson, who had his first DNF of the year last week, scorched Dover International Speedway during Fridays lone round of practice for the AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway.

During the 85-minute session, Larson wheeled the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 159.915 miles per hour, tops among the 39 cars that set practice times.

Behind Larson, Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Matt Kenseth and Kyle Busch were second and third, respectively, with Kenseth running 159.603 mph to Buschs 159.398 mph.

Martin Truex Jr., who won here last fall, was fourth in his Furniture Row Race Toyota.

The came the Fords of Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski ahead of Dale Earnhardt Jr.s Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Qualifying for todays race is at 3:50 p.m. ET on FS1. On Saturday, the Cup racers will have two practices, one at 9 a.m. and the second at 11:30 a.m. Both will be on FS1.

Check out the full practice results by clicking here.