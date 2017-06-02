'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung out of UFC 214 fight with Ricardo Lamas

UFC 214 has taken a hit.

Popular featherweight fighter "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung has been forced out of his fight with Ricardo Lamas on July 29 in Anaheim.

Sources close to the contest confirmed Jung was pulled off the card due to an undisclosed injury. MMA reporter Robin Black first reported the news via Twitter on Friday.

Jung (14-4) had just returned to action in February after sitting out for three years due to mandatory military service in his home country. Jung made quite an impression with a stunning first round knockout over Dennis Bermudez.

Unfortunately, Jung exiting the card leaves Lamas without an opponent as the UFC begins searching for a replacement to fight him in July.

As of now, no replacement has been secured but Lamas is expected to remain fighting at UFC 214.

The card will be headlined by light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier facing off with rival and former champion Jon Jones.

9

View gallery





Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC | Zuffa LLC via Getty Images